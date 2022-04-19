Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership announces free webinar for older drivers around the Highway Code changes and driver safety

Experts in the field of road safety will discuss the Highway Code, help you understand the new rules for safer driving and offer advice and information to support older driver safety.

Organised by Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and hosted by Rob Heard, Older Drivers Forum, the 90-minute webinar called Warwickshire Older Driver’s Webinar: Understanding the changes to Highway Code is taking place on Thursday 5th May, 1.30 – 3.00pm.

This free webinar will address timely topics of licence renewal at 70 and eyesight requirements and discuss the recent changes to the Highway Code. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to all speakers during a Question & Answer session. Although this webinar is aimed at older drivers, it’s open to all.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership are offering 500 free-to-attend places to Warwickshire drivers aged 65+, family and friends. Pre-registration for the webinar is required. You can register for the webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VzO_duUETPuBagBJDp34Yg

The webinar will provide drivers with the opportunity to hear from road safety experts, including Graham Mylward, Senior Road Safety Officer at Hampshire County Council, Inspector Jem Mountford, Warwickshire Police and Richard Gladman, IAM RoadSmart.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are very proud of our work with mature drivers across the county. These latest webinars from the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership will be an invaluable tool in bringing the County’s older drivers up to speed on changes to the highway code.

“If you, or a friend or relative living in Warwickshire feel you may benefit from this valuable opportunity then please sign-up to the webinars today.”

Further information can be found on the website: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VzO_duUETPuBagBJDp34Yg

To keep up to date with news and events please follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, Warwickshire County Council and Older Drivers Forum on social media. Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety @WCCSafeActiveTravel and Twitter @WarksRoadSafety @WCCSafe_Active.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership brings key partners together and presents opportunities for innovative working, using international best practice. Using an evidence based Safe System approach, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is striving to eliminate fatal and serious casualties, thereby creating a safer road environment which will encourage active and sustainable travel.

The Older Drivers Forum are a not-for-profit organisation made of experts in road safety – from representatives from the emergency service, to charities, local authorities and businesses specialising in keeping older drivers on the road.