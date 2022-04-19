Record number of children receive Warwickshire school offers

Thousands of children across Warwickshire will be offered places at primary schools today (Tuesday 19 April), with 90% of Warwickshire children starting school in Reception offered their first choice.

Tuesday 19 April is National Offer Day, when children from across up the country learn which school they will join in September 2022. In Warwickshire, there were 6,597 applicants for a Reception place and 1,299 applicants for a Year 3 place at a Junior school.

Of the Warwickshire children applying for a Reception place who submitted their application on time, 90% have been offered a place at their first-choice school. A further 7% have been offered a place at either their second or third choice school. This means a total of 97% of children have been offered a place at one of their top three schools, with the remaining 3% offered alternative places.

Of the Warwickshire children applying for a Junior school place who submitted their application on time, 97% have been offered a place at their first-choice school. A further 1% were offered either their second or third choice school.

Every applicant who applied on time has been offered a place at a school.

This year, 98% of parents and carers applied online for either a reception or junior school place. Those applicants will receive an email, or can check their online parent portal, on Tuesday 19 April. Letters to the remaining 2% have been posted.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader at Warwickshire County Council said: “Starting school for the first time, or moving into Junior School, are such exciting moments for the parents and carers as well as the children themselves. We’re delighted that so many children have secured places at their first-choice school and wish them many happy years of learning in Warwickshire schools.”

Parents and carers who have an offer of a school place must respond to their offer by Tuesday 3rd May. Details on how to accept or decline their offer is available online at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/receptionandjunioroffers