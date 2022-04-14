Public Health Warwickshire shares latest guidance for living safely with COVID-19 this Easter

Public Health Warwickshire is encouraging people to follow the latest living safely with COVID-19 guidance to keep each other safe when meeting up with loved ones this Easter.

COVID-19 is still spreading at high rates through communities and some people remain at risk of serious illness. However, there are steps everyone can take to control the virus and socialise safely.

To reduce the risk of catching and spreading COVID-19, Public Health Warwickshire advises the public to:

Get fully vaccinated

Wear a face covering in indoor public places

Stay at home and avoid contact with others if feeling unwell

Let fresh air in when meeting indoors

The guidance follows updates published in the Government’s Living with COVID-19 Plan, and also encourages residents to continue washing and sanitising hands regularly, and to meet outdoors where possible.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health, said:

“COVID-19 is still with us and whilst we look forward to enjoying spending more time with friends and family during the Easter break, following the latest Public Health guidance should continue to be important for all of us. We need to do all we can to protect each other from any suspected risks. “Getting fully vaccinated is an important action to help us control the spread of the virus, and it’s not too late to get your first, second, or booster vaccinations. You can book an appointment or find a walk-in vaccination clinic on the NHS website. “The more people who come forward for the COVID-19 vaccines, the greater the level of protection we all have for our families and local communities – especially for those at the greatest risk of severe illness.”

The COVID-19 vaccine still offers the best protection against the virus, with over-75s and those with weakened immune systems now eligible for an additional COVID-19 spring booster jab, six months after their previous dose. People in these groups should expect an invitation from the NHS to book this booster jab imminently. To find out more, visit www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-spring-booster-resources/a-guide-to-the-spring-booster-for-those-aged-75-years-and-older-residents-in-care-homes

The COVID-19 vaccine is also being offered to all children aged 5-11 years, with more information available at www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-vaccination-resources-for-children-aged-5-to-11-years/a-guide-for-parents-of-children-aged-5-to-11-years

As we learn to live safely with COVID-19, these are all actions we can take to help reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 and passing it on to others. These actions will also help to reduce the spread of other respiratory infections, with more information available at www.gov.uk/guidance/people-with-symptoms-of-a-respiratory-infection-including-covid-19

Anyone with symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as COVID-19, or a high temperature, or those who do not feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities, should stay at home and avoid contact with other people. These people should remain at home, get plenty of rest and drink water to keep hydrated until they no longer have a high temperature or feel unwell.

COVID-19 vaccinations can be booked at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus

As people learn to live with COVID-19 the guidance will continue to be reviewed. For more information, visit www.gov.uk/coronavirus