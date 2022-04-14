Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire encourages Warwickshire companies to apply for The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, along with Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Mrs Louise Bennett OBE, have announced the launch of a campaign...

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, along with Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Mrs Louise Bennett OBE, have announced the launch of a campaign to encourage more Warwickshire and Coventry based companies to apply for a Queen’s Award for Enterprise (QAE). The QAE is the highest accolade available to UK businesses and brings unparalleled prestige, exposure, and credibility to a company as well as pride and inspiration to employees.

Successful companies are able to fly the Queen’s Award flag at their main office and use the emblem on marketing materials for up to five years, and are invited to a Royal reception, as well as being presented with their award by the Lord Lieutenant, The Queen’s representative in the county.

The Queen’s Awards are awarded to businesses for outstanding achievement in four categories: Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility). Key benefits include improving opportunities to break into new markets, attracting new investment, raising awareness of brand and products, attracting new talent and raising employee morale.

Working in collaboration with The Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, The Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, Warwickshire County Council, and Warwick Manufacturing Group, the Warwickshire Lieutenancy has organised a Queen’s Award Masterclass event which will take place at Woodland Grange Conference Centre & Hotel, Leamington Spa on the afternoon of 12 May 2022.

The Warwickshire team have prepared a locally focused brochure on the benefits of the QAE and the appropriate steps that can be followed to apply for a QAE, which is available at https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-2072

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place, said:

"Warwickshire has a very proud record of innovation and, increasingly, the county is at the heart of development in sustainable technologies. "The County Council works closely with many of these enterprises, and I am pleased that we are looking to collaborate again to help them gain this accolade and grow their business and its prestige."

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, who is the Queen’s representative in the county, said:

“I am keen to see more Warwickshire companies applying for The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise. They are the highest accolade available to UK businesses and offer unparalleled prestige, exposure and credibility to your company.”

Louise Bennett OBE, Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands and Chief Executive of the Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce said:

“There is not a stronger accolade for a business, voluntary organisation, or charity than to achieve a Queen's Award. The enrichment to a company’s brand and how it can open doors to new markets and new customers is unrivalled. It also enhances your reputation and can be a real positive for staff. It’s a no brainer, more companies should learn about the Queen’s Awards which is why our Chamber of Commerce leads the way in communicating the benefit of these awards”.

To book a place to attend the QAE Masterclass event on 12 May 2022, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/queens-awards-for-enterprise-masterclass-tickets-303407729687

To find out more about The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, visit www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise