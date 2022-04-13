Service before Self: Warwickshire looks back on a truly remarkable year for its High Sheriff 2021/22

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Lady Min Willoughby de Broke, ends her tenure on Thursday 14 April 2022 and, along with the Leader of WCC, is reflecting on a remarkable year in office.

From abseiling down the face of Coventry Cathedral, supporting charities and grass roots organisations across the entirety of Warwickshire to cycling its length and breadth to raise money for the High Sheriff’s Fund, Min’s tenure as High sheriff has been defined by frenetic activity and an enduring sense of public service above the concerns of self that has instantly earned her the respect and support of everyone she has met along the way.

Speaking of her year as High Sheriff, Lady Willoughby de Broke, said: “I remember over a year ago now, when I had the first Zoom meeting about the role of High Sheriff, feeling extremely nervous about my ability to fulfil the role to the high standards set by previous High Sheriffs. I had no idea of the depth of commitment involved and felt unsure as to whether I could cope.

“I remember my daughter, Emily, said to me at the time, 'It will be fine' - and as soon as I sat down and started planning the year ahead I felt much more confident. I am a grafter, and once my understanding of what was involved became clearer, I started really looking forward to getting my teeth into it and creating a year that was in keeping with the role whilst being a true reflection of myself and my passions.

“As a person, I am drawn to people who put public service above self. Those unsung heroes who work tirelessly, giving of themselves to make things better for others. I knew that I wanted my year as High Sheriff to be dedicated to shining a light on these people, organisations and charities that all contribute to making our wonderful county of Warwickshire the best it can be

“I have been truly humbled and privileged by the organisations that I have been able to get to know over the last year. From the Veteran’s Contact Point in Nuneaton who provide extensive support to ex-service personnel, A Band of Brothers in Leamington Spa who help and mentor young men who are in danger of falling into crime to find another road, and the Rugby and Stratford Street Pastors who help to keep their respective towns safer at night; the Rugby Bare Boards Trust who are helping low-income families turn houses into homes through the provision of furnishings and the Warwickshire & Solihull Blood Bikes who provide essential transport of vital blood supplies to primary care settings across the county. There is so much good happening in Warwickshire all the time, I could write many tomes just listing them all.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that I have met along the way, the stories that they have shared and the incredible kindness and support that they have shown me throughout my year as High Sheriff. This has been, for me, a year unlike any other and that comes down to all the people and organisations that I have met.

“Today, at the end of my tenure, I look back with great pride on the things I have achieved, the incredible people I have met, the organisations and charities that I have had the honour to help and the countless memories and good times that will live with me for the rest of my life.

“As is only fitting, I would like to end by welcoming David Kelham into the role of High Sheriff. His tenure will cover 2022/23. All the very best David, if your year is even half as enjoyable as my own has been, you are in for a good one.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are so fortunate that we live in Warwickshire, a county with a wide array of outstanding natural beauty and equally outstanding organisations, independent businesses and communities who all work tirelessly together to make this county the best it can be.

“We are also lucky to have had such a passionate (and no less tireless) High Sheriff, in Min, who has dedicated her tenure in the role to raising the profile of all the different elements that make our County such an incredible place to live, work, play and visit.

“I would like to congratulate Min at the completion of her year as High Sheriff, what a fantastic achievement and great to see so many local businesses, organisations and charities benefitting from her support and funding through the High Sheriff Fund.”

Watch Min reflecting on her year as High Sheriff in this video:

