Warwickshire Libraries’ thought-provoking Breaking the News exhibition opens in new county location at Kenilworth Library

Warwickshire County Council’s Kenilworth Library has launched Breaking the News, an exciting pop-up exhibition that explores the role news plays in our society.

Warwickshire County Council’s Kenilworth Library has launched Breaking the News, an exciting pop-up exhibition that explores the role news plays in our society, in partnership with The Living Knowledge Network and The British Library. Kenilworth Library is the second library in the county to host the exhibition between March and August 2022, following its debut in Warwickshire at Rugby Library earlier this year.

Available to view in Kenilworth Library from Tuesday 12 April – 20 May 2022, the Breaking the News exhibition focuses on celebrating the news and examining what stories make the headlines and why to challenge our ways of thinking. It will showcase some of the most important local stories and help residents to explore the significance of news within our local communities. The exhibition will also encourage visitors to question if the news can ever truly be objective, opening questions for discussion such as:

How do your opinions and beliefs influence the news you choose?

When does news become propaganda?

Why do we devour crime stories and sensationalism?

Who decides which stories to suppress and which to spotlight?

Entry into the exhibition is free, and the exhibition panels will be openly on display within the library for visitors to come in and have a browse. Accompanying the panels is a digital showcase exploring Warwickshire in the headlines, available to view at any time at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/breakingthenews

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“We are delighted to host the Breaking the News pop-up exhibition in Warwickshire in collaboration with the British Library’s Living Knowledge Network. “In Warwickshire the exhibition will explore some of the most important local and regional stories from the past few hundred years, inspiring questions and conversations around the value of news, press freedom, the importance of journalism, and how news stories are identified and presented to our local communities. “Journalism plays an important role in our society but also carries responsibilities relating to choice, interpretation, truth, and trust, and these themes are really brought to life in the exhibition to challenge and explore visitors’ views. “This is a really exciting opportunity for residents to learn more about the news and journalism, and we look forward to welcoming the people of Warwickshire to visit us and find out more about what happens behind the headlines.”

The localised exhibition in Warwickshire is part of a collective of more than 30 libraries across the UK hosting the exhibition pop-ups, and will run alongside the major Breaking the News exhibition at the British Library in London from 22 April to 21 August 2022.

The Breaking the News exhibition is being delivered in Warwickshire in partnership with the British Library’s Living Knowledge Network, a UK-wide partnership of national and public libraries that is the only network of its kind in the UK, centred on exchanging knowledge and developing memorable experiences for public library users.

For more information about the Breaking the News exhibition in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/breakingthenews

To find out about more events and activities at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries