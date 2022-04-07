Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership announces the return of The Adventures of Warwick Bear, 3rd – 13th May 2022

The Adventures of Warwick Bear, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership's road safety initiative for nurseries and pre-schools is returning in May 2022.

Warwickshire County Councils Road Safety Officers will be touring the County with their friendly mascot, Warwick the Bear, to deliver key road safety messages to some of Warwickshire's youngest road users and their families and friends. Through story, song and interactive activities this session teaches key road safety messages in a highly engaging and effective way. The children are introduced to the safe behaviours of holding hands with a trusted adult, stopping before the kerb and looking and listening for traffic.

Warwickshire County Council’s vision is to make Warwickshire the best it can be and encourage more families to travel safely and actively, to help create a healthier and happier Warwickshire and, in order to do this. engaging with young children and their families is very important.

The Adventures of Warwick Bear will run from 3rd May through to 13th May 2022 and is delivered free to Warwickshire nurseries and pre-schools.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and ​Highways, said: “Road Safety Education is a skill for life and embedding safe practice should begin as soon as children start to walk. The Adventures of Warwick Bear introduces key road safety skills and improves young children’s knowledge and awareness around traffic.”

Throughout the initiative, the Road Safety Education Team will be using social media to raise awareness and educate. Please follow the team on social media on Facebook @WCCSafeActiveTravel and Twitter @WCCSafe_Active.

If you would like Warwick Bear to visit your nursery or pre-school, please contact Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team by email roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk