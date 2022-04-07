Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service get involved with planting trees to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Fire stations across Warwickshire are taking part in The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a national initiative inviting people to plant a tree in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

Saeed Sheikh, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service CFS, and Deputy Lieutenant Matthew Dudgale from the Warwickshire Lieutenancy, took part in planting a young oak tree onsite at Bedworth Fire Station, one of seven oak trees acquired by Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service to get involved in the initiative. The six remaining oak trees will be distributed to neighbouring Fire Station teams, including at Nuneaton and Polesworth, to be planted within the next few weeks ahead of the momentous Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend taking place from 2 – 5 June 2022.

The QGC celebrates Her Majesty’s 70 remarkable years of service and will create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation that will benefit current and future generations. Everyone from individuals, schools, care homes and early year providers, to faith groups, charities, businesses, and more are encouraged to play their part to enhance our environment by planting trees this Jubilee year. People can also choose to mark the occasion with a physical or virtual commemorative plaque in keeping with the environmental focus.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said:

“I am delighted to see Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service getting involved and creating a lasting testament that will be visible to generations in Warwickshire across the years.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, who is the Queen’s representative in the county, said:

“The Queen’s Green Canopy is a brilliant initiative and a wonderful way to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates 70 years of service on the throne - the longest of any monarch in this country. “Everyone can get involved in The Queen’s Green Canopy, whether you have space for an individual tree or a larger woodland project, and each tree planted will make a positive and lasting difference to Warwickshire that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC also supports with Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to plant a tree for every Warwickshire resident. Planting trees is a practical and positive step to take to tackle climate change, as trees produce oxygen and help remove harmful carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, while creating beautiful, uplifting outdoor environments and providing new habitats for wildlife.

Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and joint climate change lead for National Fire Chief’s Council, said:

“These tree plantings also symbolise our commitment to decarbonising as an organisation. We have pledged to become net zero by 2030 and are currently focusing on transport and heating as the two areas that create the largest proportion of emissions. Our work as a fire and rescue service extends deep into communities across Warwickshire and climate change is a factor in the type of incidents we respond to and by taking part in this initiative we can deepen our commitment to ensuring Warwickshire is a safe place for people to live and work in.”

To get involved in planting a tree, or to set-up a commemorative plaque for the QGC, visit https://queensgreencanopy.org/get-involved/, and remember to add your tree to the QGC map which will be presented to Her Majesty the Queen as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations: https://queensgreencanopy.org/map-education-hub/qgc-map/#/

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of human-influenced climate change, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/theclimateemergency