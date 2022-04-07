Local plans published to help residents and businesses ‘Get Set for the Games’ in Warwick and Royal Leamington Spa

Find out more about road closures and parking restrictions in Warwick and Leamington during this summer's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

To help residents and businesses plan ahead for Victoria Park’s hosting of the lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls competition from 29 July to 6 August and for the Cycling Road Races being staged in Warwick and the surrounding area on 7 August only, a series of local traffic management plans have been published to provide information for communities in the vicinity of the venues.

To keep the region moving and ensure the smooth delivery of the Games, there will be temporary measures in place at key locations across Warwickshire, including changes to parking regulations and public transport.

There will be restrictions in place in:

Warwick and the surrounding area for the Cycling Road Races (which is a one-day event which will start and finish on Myton Road near Myton Fields)

for the Cycling Road Races (which is a one-day event which will start and finish on Myton Road near Myton Fields) Royal Leamington Spa – Victoria Park

The published plans set out what road restrictions, such as temporary closures, diversions, parking controls (and access permits) will be required in each area, and the impact this will have on those living or working there.

The plans are designed to increase safety around venues, to allow residents and business to navigate the local area, and to encourage spectators to use buses, trains, bikes or official park and ride or park and walk sites whenever possible.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) has developed the ‘Get Set for the Games’ programme in partnership with the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee (OC), West Midlands Police (WMP), and Local Authorities (LA) to prepare residents and businesses across the region for the temporary impacts of the Games.

An area of the Birmingham 2022 website – www.birmingham2022.com/getset – has been set up to act as the single source of information for potential impacts from these events. The online hub will continue to be updated with the latest information in the run up to the Games.

Residents and businesses impacted by restrictions will be able to attend a series of community drop-in sessions where they can find out more and ask questions.

Around 15, 000 properties near to Games venues and the road races route will receive a postcard this week encouraging people to go online and attend a public drop-in event in their area.

TfWM executive director Anne Shaw said: “Our plans are designed to make it as easy as possible for spectators to leave the car at home and use public transport to get to events.

“This, along with the traffic management and parking plans announced ensure that residents and businesses near to venues navigate around the local area as well as help manage congestion on the wider network for regular commuters, deliveries and emergency services going about their daily business.

“It will inevitably be busy at times, but these plans have been carefully designed to keep the impact to a minimum. Ensuring our region can keep moving when a million spectators arrive this summer will be key to a successful Commonwealth Games.”

“This is the biggest, most prestigious event the West Midlands has ever hosted and there will be a range of things in our normal daily routines that need to temporarily change to enable us to stage the biggest event the region has ever seen. This is the case with all such major multi-sport events, so I would recommend people start planning ahead and check out information as it becomes available through the Get Set website.”

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: “The Commonwealth Games is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the West Midlands, and we are very much looking forward to hosting two events here in Warwickshire. Our role is to make sure that our residents and businesses understand the measures being put in place and how they will be impacted.

“For those impacted by the restrictions, we encourage you to attend one of the drop-in sessions within your local community over the next few months and visit the Get Set website for the latest updates. Working together, we will deliver a spectacular Games for everyone.”

Michael Rawlings, Director of Transport for Birmingham 2022 said: “Victoria Park and Warwick and the Warwickshire countryside are going to be fantastic backdrops for the Birmingham 2022 lawn bowls, Para lawn bowls competition and for the one-day cycling road races, and it is great to be able to shine the sporting spotlight onto these locations.

“We are working closely with the local authorities and other partners to ensure that residents and businesses in the local area have all the information that they need in order to plan ahead for these global sporting events.”

More information about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames

Find out how you can Get Set for the Games here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/getset/

Follow the new Get Set for the Games Twitter account for the latest updates here: https://twitter.com/GetSet2022