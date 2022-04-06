Warwickshire County Council steps forward to create a sustainable future

Making Warwickshire the very best it can be is the simple but ambitious aim of Warwickshire County Council as it sets out what it wants to achieve over the next five years in its new Council Plan.

At its heart is a commitment to creating a sustainable future, one that Warwickshire residents can benefit from now, but that will also ensure future generations can live well and reap the benefits of a sustainable and thriving county.

The new Council Plan sets out three priority areas focused on developing a thriving economy; ensuring people can live safely, healthily, and happily; and creating a county with a sustainable future. This third, new, priority reflects the importance of taking concerted action on climate change. Together these priorities support the Council’s ambition to make Warwickshire the best it can be, sustainable now and for future generations.

As a county Warwickshire performs strongly across the board, but there are longstanding disparities to address. The new Council Plan embeds long-term work to address these differences and spread aspiration and opportunity across all communities.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe said: “Our Council Plan is about Warwickshire stepping forward. Stepping forward to meet challenges, stepping forward to embrace opportunity and stepping forward to deliver our ambition for the future of Warwickshire.

“As an organisation we understand the challenges that face us all. The collective challenge of climate change in which we all play a role; but also the pressures around cost-of-living increases and rising energy costs.

“Our new Council Plan looks to address these challenges, so that we can work towards a better long-term future as we move on to live safely with COVID after an extraordinarily tough two years.

“The Plan has at its core a commitment to empowering communities. Throughout the pandemic we have seen how people have supported one another. We want to maintain and build on that momentum and ensure we invest in our social and community infrastructure.

“While this plan covers the next five years – our focus is looking much further into the future to ensure the work we undertake and the services we deliver now will truly make Warwickshire the best it can be, sustainable now and for future generations.”

The new Council Plan sets out three priority areas

Warwickshire to have a thriving economy and places with the right jobs, skills and infrastructure.

Warwickshire to be a County where people can live their best lives; where communities and individuals are supported to live safely, healthily, happily and independently.

Warwickshire to be a County with a sustainable future which means adopting to and mitigating climate change and meeting net zero commitments.

For more information visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/councilplan