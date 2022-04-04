Supporting your wellbeing throughout April.

Our wellbeing can impact how we feel and how we deal with stresses within our lives. Prioritising wellbeing is a great way to help improve mood and provide tools to handle life’s up and downs.

April is Stress Awareness Month and throughout the month Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is sharing tips to help improve wellbeing and reduce stress.

It is estimated that it takes 30 days to turn positive actions into habits and there are small things people can do to improve their mood and overall health. Creating routine, eating regular healthy meals and finding ways to relax and rest are all recommended. Connecting with other people, finding ways to stay active and taking notice of things day to day are key pillars of the 5 ways to wellbeing which are simple steps for people to incorporate into daily life.

To provide more in-depth support council services are available across Warwickshire to help people to improve their health and wellbeing, details are available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness. www.dearlife.org.uk is an excellent resource for anyone who is struggling with life’s demands and also offers advice for people who want to help others they know.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Councillor Margaret Bell said: “Improving our wellbeing and reducing stress is really important and can have a positive impact on both our physical and mental health.

“If you’re looking for somewhere to start, the Coventry and Warwickshire initiative, Wellbeing for Life, offers a Wellbeing 4 Life life map. It is a one-stop self-help resource and details how you can use the 5 Ways to Wellbeing, whatever your age or circumstances, with helpful signposting tips for support. More detailed support is also available on the council’s mental health and wellbeing pages on our website.”

For more information about Stress Awareness Month go to www.stress.org.uk.