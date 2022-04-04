Have your say on how health services are delivered in Warwickshire

Anyone living in Warwickshire is invited to take part in a survey about physical health improvement services in order to ensure they meet people’s needs.

The county’s health improvement services include weight management, physical activity, stop smoking and health checks. These services work to encourage and support residents to lead healthier lifestyles, and prevent long term health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity.

The survey, from Warwickshire County Council, asks residents to share their experiences of these services and ideas about how they can be improved. The survey results will form part of a wider review to ensure that they are offered in a way that best supports residents and their needs.

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Supporting our residents to lead healthier lifestyles is a key priority for the council. Taking steps towards a healthier lifestyle can help to reduce the likelihood of certain long term health conditions, allowing people to live healthier lives for longer. We want to ensure that the services we offer, and how they are delivered, is right for our residents so they can access the support that they need.

“Residents views are important to ensure we can put the right support in place so I encourage people to take a few minutes to take part in this survey and have their say.”

To complete the survey click here. The survey is open until 5 May.