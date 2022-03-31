Warwickshire firefighter retires after 32 years in the fire and rescue service

Station Manager, Andrew Goodman is set to hang up his fire boots for the last time on the 31 March 2022, more than three decades after joining the fire and rescue service.

Andrew started his career at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1990 as a retained firefighter. On the 1 April 1992 he joined Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service as a wholetime firefighter following a 16-week initial training course. Following a promotion to leading firefighter in 1996, Andrew made the move back to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to Nuneaton Fire Station.

Throughout his career Andrew maintained both his wholetime role as well as serving as a retained firefighter at Henley Fire Station until 1997. During his time in Warwickshire, he has played an instrumental role in supporting his on-call colleagues with recruitment, training, and development.

As Station Manager Andrew has managed 12 of 17 Fire Stations and has worked in several teams including Training and Development, Adverse Event Investigation, Adverse Event Implementation, Operational Planning Department, Health and Safety and Community Fire Safety.

However, Andrew’s passion throughout his career has always been incident command. His last large operational incident was the Crab Mill public house, just outside Henley in Arden. Eight appliances attended in total; unfortunately, significant fire damage was caused.

Talking about Andrew’s retirement, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Barnaby Briggs said,

“Andrew has dedicated 32 years of his life to keeping the communities of Warwickshire safer. His level of professional knowledge is second to none and his unflappable approach at emergency incidents has always impressed those that observed it. From his early days as an on-call firefighter and throughout his career, Andrew has always sought to improve the safety of Warwickshire residents, often suggesting new and different approaches to resolve challenges. On behalf of all of his friends and colleagues at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service I wish Andrew and his family all the very best for the future.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said:

“I would personally like to thank Andrew for dedicating 32 years of his life to the fire and rescue service and the communities of Warwickshire and Oxfordshire. His hard work and commitment have helped to make Warwickshire a safer place. I wish him all the very best for the future and hope that he enjoys his retirement.”