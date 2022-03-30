Warwickshire receives visit from Home Office as work progresses with Safer Streets campaign

The Warwickshire Safer Streets project received Ameerah Patel, a Home Office representative, at its community engagement event at the Brunswick Hub.

The Leamington community event, held at the Brunswick Hub, was one of four events taking place. The event, which was well received by the local community, was a chance to showcase the wider Safer Streets plan of action for specific locations throughout the county, including areas of south Leamington.

Partners including Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Refuge, the Equality and Inclusion Partnership (EQuIP), Victim Support, RoSA (support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse) and the Family Information Service were in attendance. They promoted both the Safer Streets project, which aims to reduce violence against women and girls and increase women and girls’ feelings of safety in public spaces, and support services available in the county.

As part of the event, officers from Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council undertook a walkabout of the area and highlighted areas that will be transformed as a result of the Safer Streets funding from National Government.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The community event has proved very popular and we are thrilled to be able to talk to residents face-to-face about the improvements they would like to see in their neighbourhoods. The Safer Streets team continue to work hard with the funding available to make a real difference to individual streets where safety is a concern. I would urge residents to visit the Safe In Warwickshire website to find out more and to fill in a quick and simple survey.”

Polly Reed, CEO, Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “It was a privilege to attend the event and hear all the great work that has been delivered in the area as well as engage with community members about what is important to them to ensure they feel safe”.

Other community events include:

6 April 11am – 2pm at Bus Station, Station Street, Atherstone

For further information about the Safer Streets project go to www.safeinwarwickshire/saferstreets