Break Away Camps - Deadline approaching for 16–25-year-olds to apply

As part of Warwickshire County Council’s Warwickshire Brighter Futures project, 16–24-year-olds who are unemployed or economically inactive are invited to take part in a three day Break Away Camp.

This exciting and innovative project is delivered in partnership with the Outward Bound Trust at their Aberdovey site.

There are two three-day courses available, with the first starting on Monday 18 April and the second starting on Wednesday 20 April. During the camps, up to 200 participants will be taken through a journey of self-discovery through outdoor activities. The activities will focus on building confidence, team building and taking on new challenges whilst in a safe environment.

A wide range of activities such as canoeing and rock climbing will be available, all guided by instructors who will tailor the programme to the needs of each group. There is an opportunity for volunteers to accompany young people if they would benefit from the presence of a friendly face. Transport, food and accomodation in shared dormitories are all included.

Prior to the event, a pre-session meeting will take place on 11 April, giving participants a chance to meet with Outward Bound and Career Seekers, and for parents, young people and carers to ask questions.

Following the event, day-long follow-up sessions will be held across Warwickshire, giving career seekers in the county the opportunity to reflect on the skills gained and realised at the Break Away Camp, and learn how those skills can be transferred to future Careers.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of the Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “We are delighted that highly innovative and impactful schemes, such as the Break Away Camps, can be funded in Warwickshire as a result of our Community Renewal funding.

“The Break Away Camps are such an incredible opportunity to make a real difference to lives of young people in Warwickshire through outdoor pursuits that will teach a variety of life and employability skills setting them in good stead for a brighter future.”

To sign up on behalf of a young person, please use this form.

To sign up as a young person, please use this form.

Applications must be submitted by 12pm on Friday 1 April. A member of the team will be in touch to confirm the details and request the completion of joining forms, and will be in touch again closer the event to provide joining instructions and further information.

For further information and to find out how to get involved contact skillshub@warwickshire.gov.uk

Brighter Futures in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Brighter Futures has received £1.1 million from the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.

The UK Community Renewal Fund

The UK Community Renewal Fund is a UK Government programme for 2021/22. This aims to support people and communities most in need across the UK to pilot programmes and new approaches to prepare for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It invests in skills, community and place, local business, and supporting people into employment.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-community-renewal-fundprospectus