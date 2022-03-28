Warwickshire County Council announces micro funding to tackle loneliness and social isolation

Warwickshire County Council is empowering local people to help others in their neighbourhood, by offering them the chance to apply for a £17.5k micro funding project – with the aim to help reduce loneliness and social isolation throughout the county.

The funding, which is part of the Improving Mental Wellbeing in Warwickshire, Responding to the Covid-19 Pandemic Project, invites residents to apply for small amounts of money to help set up local projects that will help vulnerable people, including those who are lonely and socially isolated.

The small grants are open to both individuals and groups. For example, the money may go to a café owner who has decided to host a ‘chat and natter’ session for older people every Wednesday for a couple of hours or a community football team who want to encourage young carers into the team, so that they can meet up with friends and have time away from their responsibilities.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care said: “Community is at the heart of every neighbourhood in Britain. Covid-19 has shown the kindness that lives in streets throughout the county and this initiative is giving the most caring within our communities the opportunity to provide a haven for those vulnerable residents who would otherwise be alone. I would encourage everyone to apply for the grant funding and I’m excited to see what projects are created as a result.”

To apply, residents can either access an online application form or they can record a video. A panel of judges will whittle the ideas down to ensure the funding is fairly balanced with regards to the ideas and the neighbourhoods in which the funding will be granted. To find out more go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness

In addition to ongoing support from Warwickshire County Council staff, the winning projects will also be required to attend a mandatory workshop. The workshop will allow everyone to ask questions and learn how the funding will help to deliver the County’s objective to reduce loneliness and social isolation.

For further information please email Rachel Knight, Loneliness and Social Isolation Development Worker via email rachelknight@warwickshire.gov.uk

Closing date for submissions is midnight Saturday 30th April 2022.