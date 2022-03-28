2022 Informal Consultations - North Warwickshire Borough

Warwickshire County Council are proposing changes to the parking restrictions within North Warwickshire Borough, below are the response forms and consultation plans with further information.
Overview
Since the introduction of Civil Parking Enforcement powers within North Warwickshire Borough, Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across the borough. These requests have been each been assessed and the schemes that are believed to have the greatest benefit are proposed below.
All changes to parking restrictions require a Traffic Regulation Order (the legal document which makes restrictions enforceable). Before progressing to this legal stage, we would be interested to hear local opinions and comments regarding these proposals.
Each scheme listed below has a drawing showing what is being proposed together with a link to an online Microsoft Form for feedback.
We would be grateful to receive your responses by Sunday 1st May 2022.
If you have any queries, please email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk or contact George Westbury on 01926 413598.
High Street, Coleshill
It is proposed to remove the limited waiting restrictions along High Street, Coleshill to provide spaces for residents to park as shown in the plan below.
Microsoft Response Form - High Street, Coleshill
Long Street, Dordon
It is proposed to remove the limited waiting restrictions along Long Street, Dordon to provide spaces for residents to park as shown in the plan below.
Microsoft Response Form - Long Street, Dordon
Sheepy Road, Atherstone
To prevent vehicles from parking in an obstructive manner at the junction of Sheepy Road and Croft Road, Atherstone, it is proposed to introduce double yellow lines at the junction as shown in the plan attached below.
Microsoft Response Form - Sheepy Road, Atherstone
Birmingham Road, Water Orton
To prevent vehicles from parking for long periods of time outside the shops along Birmingham Road, Water Orton, it is proposed to introduce limited waiting restrictions as shown in the plan attached below.
Microsoft Response Form - Birmingham Road, Water Orton
Bridge Street, Polesworth
It is proposed to extend the double yellow lines along both sides of Bridge Street, Polesworth to prevent vehicles from parking in an obstructive manner, as shown in the plan attached below.
Microsoft Response Form - Bridge Street, Polesworth
Church Hill, Coleshill
It is proposed to provide a disabled bay along Church Hill, Coleshill to provide facilities for nearby disabled residents. The plan linked below provides additional information.