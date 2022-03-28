2022 Informal Consultations - North Warwickshire Borough

Warwickshire County Council are proposing changes to the parking restrictions within North Warwickshire Borough, below are the response forms and consultation plans with further information.

Overview

Since the introduction of Civil Parking Enforcement powers within North Warwickshire Borough, Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across the borough. These requests have been each been assessed and the schemes that are believed to have the greatest benefit are proposed below.

All changes to parking restrictions require a Traffic Regulation Order (the legal document which makes restrictions enforceable). Before progressing to this legal stage, we would be interested to hear local opinions and comments regarding these proposals.

Each scheme listed below has a drawing showing what is being proposed together with a link to an online Microsoft Form for feedback.

We would be grateful to receive your responses by Sunday 1st May 2022.

If you have any queries, please email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk or contact George Westbury on 01926 413598.

High Street, Coleshill

It is proposed to remove the limited waiting restrictions along High Street, Coleshill to provide spaces for residents to park as shown in the plan below.

PTRO21-021-01 (PDF, 387 kB)

Microsoft Response Form - High Street, Coleshill

Long Street, Dordon

It is proposed to remove the limited waiting restrictions along Long Street, Dordon to provide spaces for residents to park as shown in the plan below.

PTRO21-021-02 (PDF, 472 kB)

Microsoft Response Form - Long Street, Dordon

Sheepy Road, Atherstone

To prevent vehicles from parking in an obstructive manner at the junction of Sheepy Road and Croft Road, Atherstone, it is proposed to introduce double yellow lines at the junction as shown in the plan attached below.

PTRO21-021-03 (PDF, 303 kB)

Microsoft Response Form - Sheepy Road, Atherstone

Birmingham Road, Water Orton

To prevent vehicles from parking for long periods of time outside the shops along Birmingham Road, Water Orton, it is proposed to introduce limited waiting restrictions as shown in the plan attached below.

PTRO21-021-04 (PDF, 307 kB)

Microsoft Response Form - Birmingham Road, Water Orton

Bridge Street, Polesworth

It is proposed to extend the double yellow lines along both sides of Bridge Street, Polesworth to prevent vehicles from parking in an obstructive manner, as shown in the plan attached below.

PTRO21-021-05 (PDF, 295 kB)

Microsoft Response Form - Bridge Street, Polesworth

Church Hill, Coleshill

It is proposed to provide a disabled bay along Church Hill, Coleshill to provide facilities for nearby disabled residents. The plan linked below provides additional information.

PTRO21-021-06 (PDF, 313 kB)

Microsoft Response Form - Church Hill, Coleshill