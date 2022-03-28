Warwickshire’s SEND Local Offer sees accessibility improved

Children and young people with special educational needs and disability (SEND) in Warwickshire have more accessibility tools to use with WCC's SEND Local Offer website due to a recent upgrade.

The SEND Local Offer brings together information, advice, resources and support on SEND topics in Warwickshire. The information covers health, education, social care and many more topics of relevance to children and young people with SEND. The new accessibility features are provided by additional software called the ReachDeck tool bar.

The ReachDeck Toolbar offers site-visitors assistive features giving them a choice in how they access the online information. The tool can translate selected text into over 100 languages, simplify web pages, read text aloud and at slower or faster speeds. The tool is accessible by clicking the headphones symbol in the top right-hand corner of any of the Local Offer pages which will generate the toolbar that can be moved across the screen as needed.

Councillor Penny-Anne O’Donnell from Warwickshire County Council, said: “We want our Local Offer to be the best it can be for children and young people, parents, educational professionals and anyone looking for support and guidance. This ReachDeck tool is an exciting addition to our Local Offer and supports our ongoing work to ensure children and young people in Warwickshire lead fulfilling lives and are part of their communities.”

To find out more about the Local Offer visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send or https://www.facebook.com/WarksLocalOffer