Educational transitions webinar to provide support for families in Warwickshire

Parents and carers from across Warwickshire are invited to find out more about the process of educational transitions for children and young people with special educational needs and or disability.

Hosted by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, the latest SEND webinar will be focusing on school transitions. Transitions are the steps that each child and young person takes as they move through education. This includes moving from early years to reception, KS1 to KS2, primary to secondary school and secondary school to further education or work.

Moving year groups or schools can be challenging for some children and young people, so it is important that they receive the support they need to ensure their transition goes as smoothly as possible. Simple steps such as taking photos of the new classroom and talking to the young person about what to expect can help familiarise them with new environments and make a real difference.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “We know that transitions can cause children and young people with SEND anxiety which can then impact on their wellbeing. We believe that by working together with parents and carers, schools, and educational professionals, that we can provide the necessary support to reduce the impact of these experiences. This webinar will be an excellent opportunity to hear from parents and carers as to their experiences of transitions and how this process can be improved in the county.

“Maintaining good transitions will mean children and young people are able to make the most out of new situations when they experience change in their lives”

The webinar is taking place on Friday 25 March, 1.30pm - 2.30pm and will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day. Parents and carers can register to attend the webinar here: https://bit.ly/SendWebinarMar