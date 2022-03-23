Kenilworth’s Talisman Theatre Company receive boost from HS2 funding

It is great news for the arts in Kenilworth as the popular Talisman Theatre Company receive a considerable cash boost from the HS2 Community & Environment Fund (CEF).

The theatre company, based at Barrow Road in the town, has been successful in their bid for £75, 000 of funding from the CEF, which they plan to use to provide a new fringe stage, bar and reception area at the popular local theatre.

The new flexible performing space will support a diverse range of artistic activities and all areas have been designed to enhance accessibility. The significantly improved facility will enable the theatre to continue and expand its community arts activities, meeting the cultural and artistic needs of the communities of Kenilworth and surrounding settlements.

Since the two HS2 funds opened five years ago - and with the support of Warwickshire County Council – 28 projects in the county have now secured funding from the HS2 CEF and the HS2 Business and Local Economy Fund (BLEF) worth £1,400,093.

Communities that have received funding are Wormleighton, Ladbroke, Eathorpe, Southam, Burton Dassett, Harbury, Long Itchington, Cubbington, Offchurch, Kenilworth, Coleshill, Water Orton, Kingsbury and Bodymoor Heath. To find out more about any of the projects funded in Warwickshire visit: https://hs2funds.org.uk/home/projects-funded-by-hs2-funds/

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning, said: “It is fantastic news for Kenilworth residents and lovers of the arts alike that the Talisman Theatre Company has been successful in their bid for HS2 CEF funding. This extra injection of cash will enable the company to continue its growth and bolster its position as a well-loved and respected venue for the arts in Warwickshire.

“Whether people agree with the HS2 scheme or not, it is important that Warwickshire is allocated a fair share of this funding pot. I want to encourage more local groups to bid for a share of HS2 funding to gain some benefit for the places affected by the construction and operation of the new railway.”

To find out more about the Talisman Theatre Company, visit: https://talismantheatre.co.uk/

More information about HS2 in Warwickshire is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hs2