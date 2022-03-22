Warwickshire Celebrates Commonwealth Day 2022

Warwickshire Councils came together to mark Commonwealth Day in Royal Leamington Spa.

With less than five months to go until the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, representatives from the County, District and Town Councils were joined by local school children and former England Lawn Bowls player Georgina Dark to mark Commonwealth Day 2022.

Bright spring sunshine shone over Victoria Park for the raising of the Commonwealth Flag and the chance for year 7 and 8 students from Stratford-on-Avon School to take part in a bowling demonstration on the greens that will host the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls competitions in July.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Cabinet Member for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: "It was so nice to be able to mark Commonwealth Day 2022 with our Partners in Warwick District Council and school children from the County.

"We are very excited that there are little more than five months to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games come to Warwickshire and very proud that our county is hosting three such exciting events in the Cycle Road Race, Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls. The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope our residents seize every opportunity to get involved with what promises to be an exciting summer of sports."

The Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Neale Murphy, commented. "The raising of the Commonwealth flag is an important symbol of the connection we have with the countries of the Commonwealth; we can’t wait to make this a reality when we welcome players and spectators from many of these nations to our district this summer.”

Leader of Warwick District Council, Councillor Andrew Day, said: "It was great to get together with potential lawn bowls stars of the future to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day and look forward to an amazing nine days of international competition at this beautiful venue forging lifelong friendships and memories.”

Georgina Dark, Disability Bowls England Ambassador and former Visually Impaired Bowls Nationals champion, said: "Even though I’m not participating myself, I’m delighted that the players will get the once in a lifetime opportunity to take part in a Commonwealth Games at the home of lawn bowls in Royal Leamington Spa.”

Ahead of the Games, Warwickshire County Council's Heritage and Culture Service is inviting people to share their Commonwealth Stories, which will feature as part of an exhibition over the summer. Find out more and submit your own story here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2534/tell-us-your-commonwealth-stories-as-part-of-a-new-exhibition

For further information on the latest preparations for Birmingham 2022 in Warwick, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames