Grow your Leisure, tourism or hospitality business during English tourism week 2022

Businesses in Warwickshire are being urged to use English Tourism Week to find out about free support that could help them to identify potential growth opportunities.

English Tourism Week runs from March 18 to March 27 and showcases the diverse, vibrant and exciting sector, of which Warwickshire plays a significant part, with a range of attractions that bring in both domestic and international tourists.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses to use the week as a catalyst to find out more about Project Warwickshire – a free recovery and growth business support programme to help companies in the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality sectors in the County, on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Project Warwickshire is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and Warwickshire County Council. The support is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Shakespeare’s England and Northern Warwickshire Tourism, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, to identify businesses across the County who will benefit from the support.

The programme offers a range of support opportunities including marketing strategies, SEO, mastering recruitment and retention issues, and business planning, which all come in the form of one-to-one business coaching, workshops and networking opportunities.

Caroline Trainor, Programme Manager at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “English Tourism Week is a great way to celebrate this fantastic sector which plays such a major role in our regional economy.

“We want businesses in tourism, leisure and hospitality to use the next few days as an opportunity to not only showcase themselves but also find out about the help that’s available to them.

“These have been a tough two years for the industry and it’s important to make the most of all of the help that is on offer.”

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, said: "In Warwickshire, we are so blessed with many wonderful businesses in the tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors. Project Warwickshire is designed to support those businesses and English Tourism Week is the perfect time for them to get in touch with us to identify ways in which they can grow and strengthen, both for the approaching summer and the long term."

More information about English Tourism Week 2022 can be found online: https://www.visitbritain.org/english-tourism-week