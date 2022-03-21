North Warwickshire Borough CPE Variation No.6

All authorities undertaking civil parking enforcement have been advised to ensure that TROs do not reference certain Regulations made in 2007 which are to be revoked by the Government on 31st May 2022

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to vary The Warwickshire County Council (Borough of North Warwickshire) (Waiting Restrictions and On-Street Parking Places) Consolidation Order 2017 (as varied) to remove all specific references to the 2007 Regulations in readiness for the anticipate revocation of those Regulations on 31 May 2022. Further information is given in the statement of reasons and public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Order

Public Notice (PDF, 86 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 36 kB)

North Warwickshire Variation No. 6 Order 2022 (PDF, 95 kB)

North Warwickshire Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 150 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposed Variation Order, may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412495).

Any objections or representations to the proposed Variation Order, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Emily Brough, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk. Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 22 April 2022.