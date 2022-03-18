Warwickshire Schools Libraries Service announces primary school winners of the Year 4 Reading Celebration 2022

Eight primary schools across the county have won Warwickshire Schools Libraries Service’s (WSLS) Year 4 Reading Celebration 2022.

Eight primary schools across the county have won Warwickshire Schools Libraries Service’s (WSLS) Year 4 Reading Celebration 2022, a spring term initiative created to encourage more reading within schools and inspire children to explore their local libraries and enjoy more reading for pleasure. A further eight schools have also been awarded as WSLS Creative Response winners for their inventive approaches to tackle the initiative’s reading challenges.

Across the county more than 30 primary and junior schools took part in the Year 4 Reading Celebration, which runs from January to March each year. Year 4 students are asked to borrow and read any four books from their local library and record their thoughts in a specially designed reading log. Participating Year 4 classes also get involved in a creative challenge in response to their reading, and each school selects a team of four pupils to attend the final celebration events in March of each year.

The final week of the initiative saw eight events hosted in Warwickshire County Council run libraries across the county, including Atherstone, Bedworth, Lillington, Nuneaton, Rugby, and Stratford libraries. Year 4 teams shared the outcomes of the creative challenge work completed by their classes, and took part in book-related quizzes in a fun atmosphere whilst competing against other schools in the county.

The Overall winning school teams from these events were:

Alveston C of E Primary School

Bilton Junior School

Keresley Newland Primary School

Michael Drayton Junior School

Newdigate Primary School

Our Lady's Catholic Primary Princethorpe School

St Nicholas C of E Primary School Kenilworth

Welford on Avon Primary School

The Creative Response winning school teams from these events were:

Austrey C of E Primary School

Bilton Junior School

Clapham Terrace Primary School

Croft Junior School

Milby Primary School

Our Lady's Catholic Primary Princethorpe School

St Nicholas C of E Primary School Alcester

Studley St Mary's C of E Academy

The winning Year 4 teams each received a trophy to keep and display at their schools, and each team member received a Star Reader medal and goody bag. All of the Year 4 pupils from participating schools received a Reading Celebration certificate.

Sarah Stevens, Year 4 teacher at Bilton Junior School, said:

“It's been wonderful to see the children so inspired by the Year 4 Reading Celebration event. We had 105 children get together and create an amazing poem all about reading which was truly inspirational. “The children have well and truly risen to the challenge of reading at least four books. My class have been devouring books since I told them about this event, so thank you to Warwickshire School Libraries Service as even my most reticent of readers have been reading more.”

Katie, Scelo, and Angad, all pupils at Bilton Junior School, added:

“We've really enjoyed putting our poem together as a whole year group. It was great fun performing it at Rugby library!”

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“This year the Year 4 Reading Celebration has been really popular with school staff and students alike and is a great educational initiative to help celebrate reading and support both school and wider government objectives to encourage more reading for pleasure in schools. “Warwickshire Schools Library Service is an invaluable partner to any school that would like to open up the world of reading to students, and can provide schools with fantastic opportunities, professional advice, and a wide range of enrichment tools to benefit the education of their students.”

WSLS is delighted to offer the Year 4 Reading Celebration opportunity again to all schools in the county in 2023 in partnership with Warwickshire Libraries. To register your School’s interest in this initiative, email schoolslibraryservice@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Warwickshire Schools Library Service is available to support schools and education settings this year with a wide range of enrichment tools, reading and curriculum resources, awards, initiatives, events and more that will re-engage children and young people following a pandemic-disrupted education. To find out more about the WSLS, visit https://sls.warwickshire.gov.uk

To get in touch with the WSLS, email schoolslibraryservice@warwickshire.gov.uk or phone 01926 413461.

To sign-up to the WSLS newsletter, visit https://sls.warwickshire.gov.uk/subscribe