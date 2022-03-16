Automotive AI Company Drives into MIRA Technology Park

AIMMO, a South Korean headquartered leader in data labeling technologies, confirmed the launch of a new European operation in the UK today as part of its global expansion.

AIMMO’s European offices are based at the MIRA Technology Park in Nuneaton, Warwickshire and will be led by David Marks, CEng, an automotive industry veteran formerly of Bosch Automotive and SPX Service Solutions.

David Marks said, “I have been very impressed by AIMMO’s growth trajectory, their client portfolio and the company’s unique and focused service offer for its customers. I am very excited to be part of bringing this significant competence to the European market and be part of enabling new automated technologies to take root and thrive.”

The company’s services power AI systems by collecting, labeling and curating image, video, sound, text and sensor fusion data that is used to train intelligent recognition processes. AIMMO’s service removes time and cost from AI training processes, allowing customers to focus on the important functional performance of their automated systems from algorithm development to model training & tuning and operationalisation.

AIMMO further strengthens the automotive offer in Coventry & Warwickshire, and the wider Midlands, already a leader in vehicle autonomy and zero carbon propulsion systems.

About AIMMO

AIMMO allows companies to embrace the opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence by efficiently enabling data training processes, leaving business free to realise the functional ambitions of their services.

