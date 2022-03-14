Do you want a happier and healthier workforce?

It’s not too late for Coventry and Warwickshire employers to book a place at an inspiring and educational free event taking place later this month to help nurture happier and healthier employees.

It’s not too late for Coventry and Warwickshire employers to book a place at an inspiring and educational free event taking place later this month to help nurture happier and healthier employees.

Organised by Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council, the event will provide an opportunity for businesses to hear first-hand experiences from guest speakers already implementing wellbeing at work and sharing tips to improve workforce motivation and resilience.

Local services will also be on hand to share resources and information about support in the local area to help attendees improve their health and wellbeing and lunch will also be provided.

Keynote speakers at the event are Premier League Football manager Sean Dyche and founder and CEO of Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace, Deborah Garlick.

Sean Dyche became manager of Burnley Football Club in 2012 after a professional career playing centre-back for teams including Nottingham Forest, Watford and Northampton Town. He will talk about the importance of resilience, health and wellbeing, and how experiences from elite football can link to a business context.

Deborah Garlick will address the topic of menopause and how it can affect women in the workplace and what employers can do to support a culture of inclusivity, diversity and equality, as well as covering training and policies that can support best practice.

Also on hand to impart valuable information about the importance of workplace wellbeing and its benefits to staff will be Warwickshire Public Health Consultant, Duncan Vernon. Jon Fisher, CEO of GRS Roadstone joins the programme to talk about how his company achieved Foundation level Thrive at Work and how the organisation is implementing wellbeing initiatives across its workforce.

For anyone unclear of the benefits of active travel, Warwickshire’s Road Safety team will cover this from an employer and employee perspective but also talk about the potential positive impact on the wider community.

The event is for businesses with 10 or more employees which are based in the region and looking to improve or extend their health and wellbeing support for employees. It takes place on Tuesday 29 March, 1pm to 4.30pm at Coventry Rugby Club. Tickets must be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/coventry-warwickshire-workplace-wellbeing-forum-registration-256726063567 by Thursday 17 March.

Coventry City Council portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport, Cllr Kamran Caan said:

“We all spend so much of our lives at work and so our wellbeing during this time is no less important than it is when we are at home. A culture of positive staff wellbeing really does benefit an organisation as a whole in ways including: increased engagement, high performance levels and lower stress levels.

“I strongly encourage as many representatives of local businesses to attend from across Coventry and Warwickshire as possible.”

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Cllr Margaret Bell said:

“The global health pandemic has forced employee wellbeing into focus for many organisations, it is more important than ever that we work with local employers to help them create a positive culture where people’s health and wellbeing is nurtured.

“We recognise there are many challenges different organisations will face when trying to implement changes to health and wellbeing policies, so I am pleased to support this event for Coventry and Warwickshire which will provide invaluable support. It’s an excellent opportunity to network and share best practice, as well as providing a space for businesses to discuss their own experiences.

“Together we are stronger. So, I would encourage as many businesses as possible to take advantage of this opportunity to learn from one another and work together to promote positive working environments where individuals and organisations can flourish.”

This event forms part of the Coventry and Warwickshire Wellbeing for Life programme and will provide a stepping-stone to the development of a new Coventry and Warwickshire Workplace Wellbeing forum. The forum will enable local businesses to benefit from regular support and guidance from both councils, and to come together to share ideas helping them to develop and improve their own programmes for employee health and wellbeing.

Places are booking up fast for this event so don’t miss out! Register by Thursday 17 March at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/coventry-warwickshire-workplace-wellbeing-forum-registration-256726063567.

For any queries please contact josouthan@warwickshire.gov.uk