10/03/2022 Food allergies information from the Food Standards Agency

Supporting your customers with regard to food allergens

Do you run a food business? @foodgov’s allergen checklist has tips and advice on how your staff, including business managers, kitchen and front of house staff can meet legal requirements and better support customers with food allergies.

Food allergies can be life threatening. Ensure your business is up-to-date with the latest allergen training to make it a safe and enjoyable environment for your customers with food allergies.

The Food Standards Agency has free online allergen training to upskill your staff and help protect your customers with food allergies.

To find out more, visit: www.food.gov.uk/AllergenChecklist