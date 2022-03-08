Warwickshire County Council urges young carers to access support in honour of Young Carers Action Day 2022

To recognise Young Carers Action Day 2022 (16 March 2022), Warwickshire County Council and its partners are keen to highlight the support available to young and young adult carers throughout the county.

Isolation is the theme for this year’s campaign, something all vulnerable groups, including carers, will have experienced during the pandemic. Those who have a caring responsibility are seven times more likely to feel lonely or isolated than the general public. Warwickshire County Council and partners want to reassure young carers that help and support is available to anyone struggling with their mental health and any feelings of loneliness.

In addition, the council also wants to urge young and young adult carers to make themselves known as official care givers to local support services such as Carers Trust (Heart of England) and Warwickshire Young Carers. For further information and advice and contact details for both of these services, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

Other support agencies such as schools, colleges, universities and places of work are also encouraged to help those who have caring responsibilities to come forward to access the support they need. There is also online support for young people mental wellbeing at www.Kooth.com

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Health and Adult Social Care said: “No young person should miss out on an education or a social life. As a young person you should know that there are dedicated services available to you to help relieve the pressure you may feel looking after a family member who is ill, disabled, or has a mental health issue or an addiction. Please know that Warwickshire is here for you.”

She added: “If you’re a young carer we encourage you to reach out to local services through our network, so you can get the support you need.”

The main message for the campaign is ‘Who’s Missing’, which refers to the number of young and young adult carers who are absent from school/college/university and apprenticeship placements due to their caring responsibilities.

Along with the council, Warwickshire Young Carers and the Carers Trust (HofE) work to ensure young carers are linked up to other young carers and have access to activities and groups.

Warwickshire Young Carers has been working with young people in the county since 1999 and currently has over 2,600 young carers known to them. The service provides:

Young Carers Family Support – One-to-one support with a professional, support at school, home visits.



Young Carers Assessments – the staff at Warwickshire Young Carers can help assess you and your families’ needs.



Young Adult Carers – advocacy support, a chance to meet others with similar experiences, help with applying for apprenticeships and or college.

For anyone looking to understand the the caring responsibilities of young people in Warwickshire and how to assist – there is a training module available. Please click here for free Young Care Aware training.

If you or anyone you know is caring for another person, please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

For more information about Warwickshire Young Carers please visit www.warwickshireyoungcarers.org.uk

For information about loneliness and Social Isolation please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness

For online support for young people mental wellbeing please go to www.Kooth.com

For further information and resources to support Young Carers Action Day visit www.carers.org/