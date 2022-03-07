The Transportation Consultancy (ttc) named as sponsor for the ‘On yer bike! Our summer of cycling’ exhibition in Warwick

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire are pleased to announce that The Transportation Consultancy (ttc) is to sponsor the upcoming exhibition about the history of cycling at Market Hall Museum in Warwick.

Based in Royal Leamington Spa, ttc is an innovative transport planning consultancy that specialises in transport planning, travel plans, transport assessments, sustainable transport, and traffic engineering.

The exhibition, located on the ground floor of Market Hall Museum, in Warwick, opens on Saturday 2nd July 2022 and will coincide with Warwick hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cycling Road Race events. The exhibition will tell the story of the history of cycling and showcase a number of star cycles, including a boneshaker, a Chopper, a Royal Mail postal bike and a bicycle frame made of bamboo!

The exhibition will showcase the downright wacky elements of cycling and transport history, as well as illustrating STEM learning to a family audience.

Market Hall Museum is part of HCW, Warwickshire County Council’s unique group of Community Services responsible for the county’s museum collections, archives, local studies, arts provision and heritage education services.

The service is planning an exciting programme of community engagement activities and events that will complement the exhibition, allowing all ages to learn about the story of cycling, and how cycling is a fun, healthy activity, that can help us spend time with family and friends.

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with The Transportation Consultancy (ttc) on this project, in what is a very special year for cycling, Warwickshire, and the wider West Midlands region as a whole.”

George Bailes, Managing Director of The Transportation Consultancy (ttc), commented: “I am absolutely delighted to sponsor this event, we are extremely passionate about cycling at ‘ttc’, with all the team being enthusiastic cyclists. It’s great to see all ages enjoy learning about the history of cycling as well as the health, wellbeing and sustainability benefits it can offer.”

“ttc are a local company who advocate and encourage sustainable travel, of which cycling is a major element. When working with clients on their sustainable travel plans, cycling is often at the heart of the plan, including cycle network design, influencing travel behaviour, and the development of walking and cycling strategies.

The exhibition will run from 2nd July – 29th October 2022, further details will be released in the Spring.

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available to help support the programme, to find out more and to request a sponsorship brief, you can contact hcwcommercial@warwickshire.gov.uk

More information about Heritage and Culture in Warwickshire is available online: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/