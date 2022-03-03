Warwickshire partners say NO MORE to Domestic Abuse in line with national campaign to protect the most vulnerable

The Violence Against Women and Girls Board (VAWG) is backing the UK-wide campaign, NO MORE WEEK, to help victims of Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence in Warwickshire, to access the specialist support services available to them throughout the county.

The weeklong campaign, which runs from Sunday 6 March through to Saturday 12 March will this year ask everyone to #JoinTheChorus and use collective voices to end domestic and sexual violence.

In Warwickshire, the VAWG Board would like to use the campaign to push messages out about the support available to everyone. For domestic abuse support there is the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service and specifically for victims of sexual violence, there is the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) – also known as the Blue Sky Centre.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Health and Adult Social Care at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire condemns any act of domestic or sexual violence and stands in solidarity with all victims for NO MORE week. We want to stress that support is available to everyone across Warwickshire. No one should suffer physical, emotional, psychological economic or sexual abuse, so please do join in the conversation across social media and pass information onto anyone you believe may be subject to violence or sexual abuse. Warwickshire is here for everyone who needs support #youarenotalone.”

The Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service also offers the following:

Independent domestic violence advocacy – Refuge’s independent domestic violence advocates or (IDVAs) can help to navigate and explain the legal system and the steps needed to move on with life. At the right time this may include pressing charges against perpetrators, creating safety plans and undertaking risk assessments, accompanying victims to court, help with writing victim statements and other Police related documents and much more.



– Refuge’s independent domestic violence advocates or (IDVAs) can help to navigate and explain the legal system and the steps needed to move on with life. At the right time this may include pressing charges against perpetrators, creating safety plans and undertaking risk assessments, accompanying victims to court, help with writing victim statements and other Police related documents and much more. Community outreach - A Community Outreach worker can meet with a person in a safe and discreet place in the community, to provide safety and practical advice, assess the individual’s choices and help to reassure the victim.



- A Community Outreach worker can meet with a person in a safe and discreet place in the community, to provide safety and practical advice, assess the individual’s choices and help to reassure the victim. A sanctuary scheme - the service can also provide extra security to a home by including additional locks on windows and doors to ensure perpetrators cannot get access to the property.

Please do retweet, follow and comment on social media messages across our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts. Don’t forget to use the hashtags #YouAreNotAlone #JoinTheChorus

For a full list of all the support services avaible to you in Warwickshire please go to www.talk2someone.org.uk In an emergency please dial 999.

For more information about Refuge and the Domestic Violence and Abuse Service please go to www.refuge.org.uk

For more information about the SARC please go to https://blueskycentre.org.uk/