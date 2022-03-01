This is the difference you make: Meet Dawn Johnson, Operations Manager for Hospital Social Care

“When you’ve got a family member who needs care it can be a scary time… we’re there to support the customer and their family to make it as easy as possible, we understand how difficult it can be."

Many people who are discharged from hospitals across Warwickshire have various social care and support needs. Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Hospital Social Care Team are there to ensure those residents have a safe return home or into a residential care setting.

Dawn Johnson and her team at WCC make a big difference to the lives of these residents across Warwickshire by supporting them to live as independently as possible. Dawn said: “Our team is entirely focussed on the customer, their wishes, their strengths and their needs. When someone is ready to be discharged from hospital, we get to know them and together we work out what they can do for themselves and what support they may require. That might be providing them with a package of care within their own home, or it could be a suitable residential placement.”

The Hospital Social Care Team are often supporting families who are in crisis and who may not understand the process and financial implications of care. Dawn said: “When you’ve got a family member who needs care it can be a scary time, I’ve been through it myself, so I totally understand. We’re there to support the customer and their family and help them through the emotional process. We work together to make it as easy as possible, because we understand how difficult it can be.”

Dawn added: “We know that every customer is a person, not just a name. They are our customers, and we care about them. When we’re carrying out an assessment, we want to hear the persons voice throughout that assessment, and ensure we listen to their choices, how they’re feeling, and what support they would like on discharge from hospital.”

The team has always worked efficiently to meet their customer’s needs, but this was highlighted more so throughout the pandemic. Dawn said: “Covid had a massive impact on everyone in the hospital social care team, the roles we were carrying out do day-to-day changed very quickly. We used to conduct all assessments in person on the ward, however this completely changed when covid hit and staff could no longer visit the wards.

“We still had to get people out of hospital as quickly as possible and carry out assessments over the phone with the customer, liaise with the ward and speak with family members to try and gain an understanding of the customers' needs and wishes.”

The team had to change the way they worked at a rapid pace whilst also dealing with a large surge in referrals. Dawn added: “The team are brilliant and so resilient. Every single one of us always keeps the customer at our heart, making sure people are discharged from hospital as quickly as possible and more importantly, that they are safe and supported.”

“Our team members worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. We changed our ways of working overnight, moving to working from home and getting used to the new virtual world. We streamlined our processes and turned every part of our working practise around to meet the ever-changing world.”

Once care is set up and the person is discharged from hospital, the work doesn't stop there for Dawn and her team. They keep in contact with the customer and their family to carry out a review and see how the customer is getting on or if they need to change the support being provided. Dawn added: “No two people’s needs are the same so that’s where our Practitioners have an incredible skill to establish what is best for each customer.”

Dawn has been part of WCC for nearly 30 years and is just one example of someone who has progressed with her career and worked in a variety of adult social care roles. Starting as a carer, Dawn soon gained a promotion to Home Care Manager, before moving to manage residential care homes. Dawn then became Operations Manager firstly for Home Care and Care Homes, and then the Reablement Service before moving into her current role.

Dawn said: “I joined WCC because my mum used to be a carer here, so it has been a large part of my life. I started as a home carer because it suited my home life, balancing raising a family.

“It was a great starting point for my future career at WCC. Throughout my time here I have always received great training opportunities which have helped me to progress with my career. Every manager I’ve had has truly helped me to develop and learn new skills.”

The career development and training aren’t the only reasons why Dawn has spent most of her career working for WCC. Dawn added: “I like the ethos and vision at WCC. They really care about their staff and their health and wellbeing, even more so during the pandemic. There’s also great support from senior management, I feel looked after and as though we are all working together as one council. As well as that, Warwickshire is a beautiful county to work in, especially when you get to drive around to so many different parts of it!”

Working in adult social care is a rewarding career that is suitable for anyone who wants to make a meaningful difference to people’s lives. Dawn said: “I had no caring qualifications when I joined WCC and when I first started, I certainly wasn’t thinking about a long-term career. I soon realised the opportunity for progression, I was even also able to go to university and gain a management degree. Everything I’ve gained, Warwickshire has given me.

“The council looks after you whether you want to stay in one role or progress. There are opportunities to develop, and I honestly couldn’t think of working anywhere else, I’m so glad I work for Warwickshire.”

The breadth of roles at WCC means you can shape your own career, whether that's becoming the best at what you do, progressing with your strengths and ambition, or exploring interests in other areas within the Council, you'll grow into who you want to be.

If you, like Dawn, want to make a difference and contribute to making Warwickshire the best it can be for everyone, view our current vacancies at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jobs.