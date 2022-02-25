Exercise tests Warwickshire firefighters in real life training scenario

Firefighters turned up the heat at a training exercise this week at Beechwood Court Rounds Gardens in Rugby.

The crews were tasked with tackling a blaze on the fifth floor of an 11-storey flat block with five casualties. The exercise which involved five appliances and their crews took place at 10am on Thursday 24 February in the vacant block of flats. As part of the training, crews used cosmetic smoke, to help firefighters to test operational procedures and analyse resources, equipment, and individual role requirements in a real-life scenario. The exercise was attended by 30 Firefighters and saw the use of one turntable ladder, one Command support vehicle and one Breathing Apparatus Sector command vehicle.



Following the training exercise firefighters received a full debrief looking at how the exercise went and how challenges were overcome.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Rob Allen said: “Training exercises like these are vital for our firefighters, officers and our control room because they allow us to test our procedures in realistic and challenging environments, ahead of any real-life emergency. A huge thank you goes to Rugby Borough Council, for providing us with the unique opportunity to undertake the training exercise in an empty building to test our operational procedures.



“This training exercise is one of many that we undertake throughout the year to help keep Warwickshire communities safer!”

For more information on fire safety please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue