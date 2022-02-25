Warwickshire young people invited to join forum on special educational needs and disability

A new forum is being created in Warwickshire to amplify the voices of young people and help them influence special educational needs and disability (SEND) support in the county.

The forum will be online to increase accessibility and young people will participate through a virtual meeting or other creative ways that can be developed by members. The forum members will co-produce the format and shape of the forum such as how often they meet and they will be supported with this.

Forum members may wish to discuss issues such as growing up, their experiences of school, transport to school and other matters close to their hearts.

The forum is open to children and young people aged 14 – 25 but children younger than 14 are encouraged to apply as the council can explore how they can contribute.

Elaine Lambe from Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice said: "As the voice for parent carers, we know how important it is for the experience of families to be heard. We welcome the opportunity for young people to get involved and look forward to working with them to make the improvements needed to the support and services offered in Warwickshire".

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families and Educational Services said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for children and young people to get involved and share their valuable insight into SEND support in Warwickshire. By working together, we can help children and young people to lead a fulfilling life and be part of their community.”

Children and young people can apply to participate in the forum here: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ypvoice