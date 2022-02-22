Be future ready with Warwickshire’s youth conference

Booking is open for young people to grab their spot at Warwickshire’s annual youth conference, ‘Future Ready’, held on Thursday 21 April 2022.

The free conference has been organised with help from young people and is for young people aged between 11-17. It will provide a friendly and empowering environment to discuss important topics that are facing them today with the organisations who are making a difference in the community.

The themes for the day have been chosen by young people and are mental health, climate change, relationships, youth homelessness and careers. Young people will get a chance to choose two workshops from these themes and will also have a chance to talk to over 25 organisations from Warwickshire who help to create a child friendly county.

Some of the organisations already onboard to attend are Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Shelter, Shout out for the Arts and Warwickshire Museums. As well as the conference being an opportunity to discuss important issues across Warwickshire, it will be a place for young people to have fun with lots of activities like a digital graffiti wall, henna, raffle and photo booth.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “Over the last few years we have seen young people take centre stage on topics like mental health and climate change, and now Warwickshire want to give the future of the county an opportunity for them to talk together, and to organisations, about the topics they care about in a fun and friendly environment.

“Following periods of extended isolation and disrupted education, young people may feel their voices have been lost. We want to amplify the voices of tomorrow to help shape our county. No doubt it will be a day full of activity, debate and creativity and I hope lots of young people will register for what will be a very exciting day!”

To find out more and book a place visit: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/youthconference.

In the unexpected event that this event can't go ahead due to covid restrictions, this event will be rescheduled.

This conference is supported by Child Friendly Warwickshire programme which is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. To find out more, visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/.