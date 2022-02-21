Window Wanderland comes to Attleborough

Attleborough in North Warwickshire is set to host a COVID-safe community art and wellbeing project, Window Wanderland.

Attleborough in North Warwickshire is set to host a COVID-safe community art and wellbeing project, Window Wanderland, to encourage local residents and those from further afield to visit the area to view art displays in residents' windows from 26 February to 15 March.

During the winter months people may not spend as much time outdoors which can have a negative impact on mood. To help combat this, Attleborough residents have signed up to take part in Window Wanderland to encourage people to get involved with their local community, go outdoors and enjoy the art displays.

Winter Wanderland was set up as an initiative in 2015 and has been successful in communities around the world. Warwickshire County Council decided to trial the project in the tight-knit North Warwickshire community as the area was highlighted by the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment as somewhere with higher-than-average health inequalities. Funding from a COVID grant to support recovery, which includes supporting wellbeing, helped the residents association to set up the scheme.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Helping to protect our wellbeing is important and community events like Window Wanderland are a great way to connect with your community while also using the event as a way to go outside and enjoy the benefits of exercising, which can help boost your mood. “The aim of the project is to bring neighbourhoods together, reduce social isolation, and inspire creativity and we want to encourage as many communities across Warwickshire to try similar activities within their local area.”

Maps with the location of the displays are available online to buy and download from here and everyone is invited to come to Attleborough and view the exhibition.

Window Wanderland is an award-winning, COVID-safe project, which provides resources for communities to set up their own magical window displays, day or night, throughout the year. Other local communities can create similar events by visiting the Window Wanderland website and signing up.