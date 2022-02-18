Help Warwickshire Libraries in celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Libraries in Warwickshire are appealing for help with their displays to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June this year.

Have you or a member of your family received an MBE, OBE or a Duke of Edinburgh award, met a member of the royal family or attended a Buckingham Palace Garden Party?

Did you see a member of the royal family when they visited Warwickshire, remember watching the Coronation or a Royal Wedding on the television? Or have you attended a street party to celebrate a Jubilee?

Or are you an avid collector of royal memorabilia or have a letter or cigarette box given by George V and Queen Mary to a relation who fought in the First World War?

If so, then Warwickshire Library Service would love to hear from you. Forms are available at your local library for you to share your memories and photographs can be taken of you with your medal or other memorabilia.

Information gathered from the community will be used to form display panels along with artefacts from local history collections, including photographs, books and other material to celebrate Warwickshire’s connections with royalty.

This is a wonderful opportunity for people to share their memories of the royal family and to celebrate the Queen’s reign. So many Kings and Queens have visited Warwickshire throughout history including Boudicca, Charles I, Elizabeth I and II and Henry VIII. Our displays will reflect Warwickshire’s Royal links in the distant and more recent past.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a unique moment in our history, and we encourage the people of Warwickshire to be a part of this momentous occasion by sharing their royal stories, photographs and memorabilia with us. “The materials we receive will create a wonderful display of local history about the Queen and the royal family in our local libraries, and through the power of our communities continue to develop Warwickshire Libraries’ local historic collections.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, who is the Queen’s representative in the county, said:

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marks Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year as Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth - an achievement no previous monarch has reached. “Warwickshire Libraries are one of many services across the county this year celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and we encourage people of all ages to get involved by sharing their royal memories with local libraries as a way to mark this special moment in our history, for now and future generations.”

For information about library opening times please visit; www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries