Improvement work to Leamington Spa Station is right on track

Work starts this month on a near £2m redevelopment of Leamington Spa station forecourt, which is due to be ready in time to welcome thousands of Commonwealth Games visitors in July.

The renewal and refurbishment of the station entrance and pedestrian underpass will promote active travel and sustainable transport options, making it easier for train users to start and complete their journey on foot, cycle or by bus and taxi.

The improvements being made to the station forecourt and underpass include:

An upgraded pedestrian underpass with energy-efficient lighting, fresh paintwork and the installation of new artwork.

Enlarged and upgraded public spaces and new seating areas.

Better links within the station forecourt area for pedestrians and cyclists.

Resurfacing and renewal of the station forecourt car park.

Improved bus connectivity, with dedicated bus bays and widened access to bus stops on Old Warwick Road.

Amongst other enhancement projects in progress are:

A secure cycle hub facility near the station’s main entrance.

New, improved wayfinding signage at the station as part of a wider town scheme.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are excited to see the positive changes that are taking place across the county, including those for Royal Leamington Spa. Work on the station, part of the £1.8m funding from the Local Growth Fund, will certainly help to give an excellent first impression to visitors from across the Commonwealth and put Warwickshire firmly on the map for both domestic and international visitors.”

Councillor Andrew Day, Leader of Warwick District Council, said: “Our beautiful station is getting the investment it needs to become an integrated transport hub, making it easier for us all to get around, using public transport and other modes of active travel. What a wonderful Commonwealth Games legacy that will be, one that we’ll be building upon as we take forward wider plans for the regeneration of Royal Leamington Spa.”

Helen Peters, Board Director and Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Culture and Tourism Business Group, added: “The funding from the Local Growth Fund has been the catalyst for upgrading Leamington Spa station and this is a fantastic example of partnership working for the benefit of residents and visitors who will be heading to the town during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and beyond.”

Eleni Jordan, Commercial & Customer Strategy Director at Chiltern Railways, said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners to deliver these exciting improvements that will enhance Leamington Spa station. This project will make the station an even better place for visitors and regular customers to use, both during the Commonwealth Games and afterwards. Chiltern Railways is working with partners across the region to play our part in delivering a successful Commonwealth Games, and this project at Leamington Spa station forecourt and in the underpass will be an enduring improvement that these Games bring to the town and to our customers.”

Denise Wetton, Director of Network Rail’s Central Route, said: “We’re proud to help deliver these key improvements to Leamington Spa station as the town prepares to become a key venue for the Commonwealth Games later this summer.

“This significant investment in the station area will also improve the passenger experience through Leamington Spa for many years to come.”

Works are being funded by Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council and the Government’s Local Growth Fund through Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership. The project is being delivered by Warwickshire County Council, Network Rail and Chiltern Railways.

Warwick District Council will be providing the venue for the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls at Royal Leamington Spa’s Victoria Park and the start and finish of the Cycling Road Race at St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

For further information and to keep up with the project, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/leamingtonstation