Come along and find about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

In the build-up to this summer’s Commonwealth Games, the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee is hosting monthly Community Drop-in sessions, supported by WCC and WDC

The first drop-in will take place at the Royal Pump Rooms in Royal Leamington Spa on Friday 18 February, from 10 am to 3pm and no appointment is required.

This is a great opportunity for local people to call in and find out about what is happening in the District and across the West Midlands in the run-up to and during the Games themselves (28 July to 8 August 2022) and how you can get involved.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are very excited that there are less than six months to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and very proud that the location of the road race will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible event.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope our residents will take the opportunity of these drop-in sessions to find out more about how they can prepare for the Games/"

Birmingham 2022 organisers will be sharing information about ‘Games-time’ roles, tickets, and the Birmingham 2022 Festival. In addition, Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council will be on hand to assist if there are any questions relating to more local preparations and activities that are taking place.

For further information about the Commonwealth Games and future drop-in sessions, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames