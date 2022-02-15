Help us improve pharmacies across Coventry and Warwickshire

Coventry and Warwickshire residents are being invited to take part in a survey which will help to inform and shape local pharmacy services.

Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council are conducting the survey, which is officially known as the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA), on behalf of the Health & Wellbeing Boards in Coventry and Warwickshire to assess the current and future needs of local pharmacy services available across the patch.

The PNA is a key document which must be revisited every three years and is used by NHS England to inform decisions about applications for new, or changes to existing pharmaceutical services, and the commissioning of NHS-funded services that can be provided by local community pharmacies.

It is also used by local authorities and Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) when commissioning services to meet local health needs and priorities.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder at Warwickshire County Council for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Pharmacies and the services they provide are here to support our residents health and wellbeing and we want to ensure that we are delivering the correct service within our pharmacies for our residents’ needs. “Whether you frequently or rarely visit your pharmacy, your opinion is still important, your feedback will help to shape the future pharmacy service and I encourage everyone to take a few moments to complete this survey.”

Councillor Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, said:

“Pharmacies are an important part of local communities and it is important that people have their say to help us understand if current services are still meeting the needs of residents. “This will also help us understand where pharmacies are already performing well and identify any potential gaps to service delivery that need improvement so the Council, NHS partners and other health services can ensure everyone gets access to the best services possible.”

The survey is anonymous and confidential and anyone who uses local pharmaceutical services is invited to comment. It can be found on Coventry City Council’s online Let’s Talk engagement platform.

In the interests of infection prevention, we have not printed this questionnaire and encourage online completion where possible. However, if you do need a paper copy or need this information in another format or language, please email your name and address to

PNAsurvey@coventry.gov.uk or call 08085 834333 and we will post a paper version of the survey to you.

The feedback from the public survey will help develop a draft Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment which will then be available for public consultation later this year.

More information on the PNA can be found here.

