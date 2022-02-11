Celebrating four years of supporting children and families through ACE.

Adoption Central England (ACE), the regional adoption agency for Coventry, Warwickshire, Solihull, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, is celebrating its fourth anniversary this month.

Adoption Central England (ACE), the regional adoption agency for Coventry, Warwickshire, Solihull, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, is celebrating its fourth anniversary this month by reflecting on the highlights of the past four years, supporting children and families involved in adoption.

The role of ACE is to ensure that there are adoptive parents ready to meet the needs of children who are waiting to be adopted and to support adoptive families to understand the needs of each other, allowing them to learn and grow together.

To celebrate the fourth anniversary ACE is reflecting on its progress and achievements and the changes and developments to the service over the past four year.

Year on year the service has been able to assess adoptive families for more than 80% of the children who are waiting for the opportunity to experience long term care and stability in an adoptive family.

As the first adoptive agency to become certified DDP organisation, ACE works with adopters, children, birth parents and adopted adults in a way that allows and encourages open, engaged and empathetic relationships.

A range of dedicated support services including ongoing training for adoptive parents, a dedicated therapeutic team and a clinical psychologist provide families with help, allowing them to respond to the different challenges they may face. Adoptive families may also have peer to peer support provided by the ACE buddy scheme, allowing adoptive families to be supported by adopters with shared experiences.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for children, families and education at Warwickshire County Council said:

“The work of ACE helps us to offer many children happy, settled childhoods and we are incredibly grateful for the support and dedication our adoptive families are able to provide. “Choosing to adopt can be a life changing experience and ACE is here throughout the process to support people making that choice. “ACE is always looking for more potential adoptive families from all backgrounds and communities, single adopters, couples and same sex couples are all encouraged to apply. If you’re considering adoption, don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

The ACE website was recently updated to refresh the style and provide easy access to a range of information about adoption for people thinking about adoption through to people affected by adoption. To find out more about ACE, visit aceadoption.com.

To read the bulletins and find out more about ACE’s anniversary click here.

Follow the ACE Facebook page @ACEadoption