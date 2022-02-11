Warwickshire County Council spreads messages of kindness and support for Valentine’s Day 2022

Warwickshire County Council wants to encourage residents to be kind to themselves, as well as neighbours, friends and family who may be lonely this Valentine’s Day.

While there is no way of getting away from it, Valentine’s Day needn’t just be about couples. For those who are lonely due to an illness, mental health, such as social anxiety disorder or because they choose to be on their own, try these following tips:

Treat Valentine’s Day as just another day.

Stay away from triggers such as social media. If you’ve recently lost a loved one or split from a partner, don’t feel you have to like or comment on friends’ Facebook or Instagram accounts.

Make plans for yourself or join up with friends or family members who want to spend the day with you. Why not go on a long country walk, tuck into a takeaway from your favourite restaurant and finish the day off with a relaxing bath or shower.

Spread kindness to someone else. Studies show that doing a good deed or helping others can raise our mood. If you’re feeling particularly low, this is great for your morale.

If a friend or neighbour visits or calls to check you’re ok, why not take time to speak to them and tell them how you’re feeling. Talking is always a good tool for lifting your mood and sharing problems.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Health and Adult Social Care, said: “Kindness doesn’t cost anything. We know there are different groups of people who suffer loneliness in their own way. You can be just as lonely surrounded by family and friends as much as someone who has lost a partner or friend”

She added: “No one’s experience is greater than anyone else’s, so please do be kind to yourself and if you know someone who is isolated or lonely then make a point of checking in on them, as it could make all the difference to them.”

If you or someone you know are looking for support, please know the council is here for you. Please follow our Twitter page throughout the week for tips about showing kindness to yourself and others @Warwickshire_CC #RandomActsOfKindness For support services relating to Loneliness please go to Loneliness and Social Isolation – Warwickshire County Council #TalkingAboutLoneliness