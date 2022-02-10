Supporting residents to stay safe and well

Understanding how the pandemic has affected the lives of Warwickshire residents is really important to ensure services can offer the right response at the right time.

In 2020 Warwickshire County Council invited people to complete a survey to tell the council how they felt and what support they needed. Many respondents cited the importance of green spaces and reported a lack of understanding about accessing COVID-19 support.

In response the council worked with partners to increase outdoor seating areas and invest in public parks, it also increased messaging around behaviour to keep safe and well and seek support.

To continue to understand the impact of COVID-19, Warwickshire County Council repeated the COVID-19 survey between October and December 2021 and will again be using feedback to help improve and develop countywide services.

The survey results showed that people are worried about their mental health reporting feelings of loneliness and low wellbeing. They responded that they were doing less physical activity and problems with sleep and diet were noted.

The county council wants to remind people that continuing to stay safe and well as we move through the pandemic is so important for health and wellbeing and there are small things people can do to improve their mood and overall health. Creating routine, eating regular healthy meals and finding ways to relax and rest are all recommended. Connecting with other people, finding ways to stay active and taking notice of things day to day are key pillars of the 5 ways to wellbeing which are simple steps for people to incorporate into their busy lives. More information is at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/5ways.

To provide more in-depth support council services are available across Warwickshire to help people to improve their health and wellbeing, especially through the winter months, and details are available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness. Dear life is an excellent resource for anyone who is struggling with life’s demands and also offers advice for people who want to help others they know.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: