Supporting residents to stay safe and well

Understanding how the pandemic has affected the lives of Warwickshire residents is really important to ensure services can offer the right response at the right time.
In 2020 Warwickshire County Council invited people to complete a survey to tell the council how they felt and what support they needed. Many respondents cited the importance of green spaces and reported a lack of understanding about accessing COVID-19 support.
In response the council worked with partners to increase outdoor seating areas and invest in public parks, it also increased messaging around behaviour to keep safe and well and seek support.
To continue to understand the impact of COVID-19, Warwickshire County Council repeated the COVID-19 survey between October and December 2021 and will again be using feedback to help improve and develop countywide services.
The survey results showed that people are worried about their mental health reporting feelings of loneliness and low wellbeing. They responded that they were doing less physical activity and problems with sleep and diet were noted.
The county council wants to remind people that continuing to stay safe and well as we move through the pandemic is so important for health and wellbeing and there are small things people can do to improve their mood and overall health. Creating routine, eating regular healthy meals and finding ways to relax and rest are all recommended. Connecting with other people, finding ways to stay active and taking notice of things day to day are key pillars of the 5 ways to wellbeing which are simple steps for people to incorporate into their busy lives. More information is at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/5ways.
To provide more in-depth support council services are available across Warwickshire to help people to improve their health and wellbeing, especially through the winter months, and details are available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness. Dear life is an excellent resource for anyone who is struggling with life’s demands and also offers advice for people who want to help others they know.
Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said:
“Thank you to everyone who took the time to respond to our residents survey helping us to get a better picture of the impact of COVID-19 on our communities. This has been a trying time for so many but I am proud of the community spirit shown in the county and how people have come together to support one another. Services are also on hand to help and I hope people will seek further help from health and care partners if they need it.
“The survey highlighted that more people are now feeling lonely than before the pandemic. Loneliness means different things to different people and can happen at any time when people feel disconnected from people and things that give them purpose. This is an area of focus for the council and work is taking place to help people to find ways to connect. Connecting with others whether in person or online or linking with your local community can help to reduce feelings of loneliness. Community groups and activities are available throughout the county whether you want to learn something new or give back to your local community, there are many ways to get involved, visit the www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness for more details.
"Government guidance on how we live with the pandemic has recently changed and we know that some people may feel nervous as a result of this. We urge them to choose to continue to take precautions to help reduce transmission, such as, continuing to wear a face covering, regularly wash your hand, visit shops during quieter times, get all your vaccines and booster.”
- For more information about groups throughout Warwickshire visit the Warwickshire Directory.
- Visit the 5 ways to wellbeing web page.
- Information about Warwickshire mental health support services.
- For the latest COVID-19 guidance visit gov.uk/coronavirus.