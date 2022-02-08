International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation - Warwickshire County Council and partners urge residents to be vigilant of harmful practices

Partner agencies in Warwickshire are standing in solidarity to reinforce International Day of Zero Tolerance For Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), which took place on Sunday 6 February 2022.

It is thought that around 130 million girls across the world (60,000 in the UK*) are exposed to FGM, which is condemned by many countries as a human rights violation. Many young girls will often experience intense pain for months after the procedure and ultimately, they will live with long suffering injuries well into their adult life.

Residents are being urged to treat FGM like any other form of abuse and as such, to report anything suspicious to the Police by calling 101.

Suspicious activity could be anything from noticing a young girl in pain when walking or playing with friends, hearing about arrangements to take young girls on trips abroad for several weeks, to large gatherings at a house in the guise of a birthday or celebration.

Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: “As a county we condemn any act of abuse. FGM is a cruel and disabling act and we are keen to ensure perpetrators know that we will not condone any form of harmful practice in Warwickshire. We continue to work with our partners to bring awareness of this crime and to ensure that perpetrators know that they will receive a considerable custodial sentence if convicted.”

For anyone affected by FGM or any other form of harmful practice or abuse please go to www.talk2someone.org,uk

For further information about FGM and potential warning signs please go to www.safeinwarwickshire.com/female-genital-mutilation