2 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations delivered in Coventry and Warwickshire

2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Coventry and Warwickshire by the local NHS.

Watch the video to mark this huge milestone here.

Thank you to all our partners for your support in helping to achieve this and by doing so, protecting our population against COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, hundreds of people have come together to set up and manage a vast number of sites to ensure our population has access to the vaccine.

Doctors and nurses from general practices have supported GP Local Vaccination sites, and Vaccination Centres have been led by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) and Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). In addition, volunteer vaccinators, site managers and the army of volunteers who have supported vaccination clinics by registering patients, car park marshalling and acting as stewards, have worked side-by-side to deliver 2 million vaccinations in our area.

This milestone figure comes as the NHS continues its drive to get everyone eligible for a vaccination jabbed.

Whilst the booster vaccine has been the focus of recent vaccination drives, anyone who is yet to receive a first or second dose is urged to come forward now. Now is the time to get your life-saving vaccine.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, Clinical Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire CCG, said:

“It’s vital to get your booster when you are eligible – three months after your second dose – to boost your immunity this winter and help the NHS. “There are reports of symptoms of Omicron being mild, but they are only mild because people have been vaccinated or have previous immunity. Unvaccinated people can become seriously unwell. “Two jabs aren’t enough to protect from Omicron, but a booster really does its job in boosting immunity to offer a good level of protection. Studies have shown that it reduces the risk of symptomatic disease from the Omicron variant by up to 75%.”

There are more than 53 places across Coventry and Warwickshire where people can get a vaccination. One of those sites is Locke House in Rugby. Since opening in December 2020, 157,342 vaccinations have been administered at the site, the most of any site in the patch.

Gita Natarajan, Site Manager at Locke House vaccination centre in Rugby, said:

“As we reach this milestone, we want to remind people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Please do book your appointment or walk in and get vaccinated to protect yourself and others as soon as possible. “You do not have to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP practice to get a vaccination. If you do not have English skills, we can offer support in your language. There will be a clinical lead on site to answer your questions and to support you, if you are nervous.”

Rob Spencer, Operations Director for the COVID-19 vaccination programme at CWPT, said: