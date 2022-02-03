The search is on for local people to take on roles as In Venue hosts and Announcers at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to take advantage of further opportunities to play a key part in the extraordinary Commonwealth Games this summer.

Birmingham 2022 is searching for the sports presenters of the future to be part of the biggest multi-sport event to be staged in the country since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Organisers of the Games are looking for around 20 talented local people to be Venue Hosts and Announcers. This will involve them engaging with the thousands of spectators expected to fill each of the official competition venues this summer.

Applicants need to be professional, confident, and enthusiastic and they also need to meet the following criteria:

Aged 18 or over

Live or study in Birmingham and/or the West Midlands

Available for the full duration of the competition and rehearsal days (The Games will be held from 28 July until 8 August)

Committed to attending training workshops which will be held in late June and early July.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “This is yet another fantastic opportunity to be part of our region’s history this summer when the unmissable Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games begin.

“This is a unique chance for new talent to get involved in the Games and for them to be part of a team playing a crucial role in ensuring spectators have a memorable and enjoyable experience across all of the Games’ venues.

“The Organisers are looking for talented local people with an interest in presenting but who, so far, haven’t had the opportunity to shine, and are hoping to receive applications from people who can connect with an audience and whose passion and enthusiasm is infectious.

“The successful applicants will not only be provided with full training and support, but during the Games they will also have the chance to learn from a hugely experienced team, rubbing shoulders with presenting professionals who will be the perfect mentors.

“The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I hope many of our residents will seize the volunteering opportunities that are available in the run-up to the Games this summer.”

Residents wishing to apply for this fantastic opportunity can visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/in-venue-hosts-announcers-application-form/

Residents are also reminded that time is fast running out to volunteer to be part of the Volunteer Cast for the opening and closing ceremonies and to nominate people to be Batonbearers as part of the historic Queen’s Baton Relay.

If you know someone who deserves to be nominated to be a batonbearer, please visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/queens-baton-relay/batonbearer-nominations/

Any residents looking to take advantage of the fantastic opportunities to be part of the opening and closing ceremonies should visit: https://www.birmingham2022.com/ceremonies/

To find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames