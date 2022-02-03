Educational project in Warwickshire testing new ways of providing early intervention support to learners

Pupils in Rugby are to benefit from an educational project that is trialling new ways to make early interventions when supporting children and young people in schools.

The Inclusion Framework for Schools Trial involves more than 16 schools from across the Rugby area and is testing a framework that will see increased collaboration and peer to peer support between local schools. The work comes as part of Warwickshire County Council’s SEND and Inclusion Change Programme that aims to provide every child with access to high quality education so they can achieve their full potential. Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice are working with the project team, sitting on the Project Board to represent parent and carers views strategically.

The trial schools are being supported by the Educational Psychology Service and Specialist Teaching Service at Warwickshire County Council to develop problem solving and creativity in school groups, utilising and sharing the combined skills of Special Educational Needs Coordinators in order to develop the skills and confidence of all schools staff and enhancing workforce development to meet the needs of children and young people.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, Education and Children’s Services at Warwickshire County Council said: “This a creative and interesting trial taking place in Rugby. I am pleased that Warwickshire County Council is keen to innovate and continuously improve when it comes to supporting pupils on their educational journeys as we want all our children and young people to lead a fulfilling life and be part of their communities.”

To find out more about the project: contact sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk.