Webinar aims to highlight SEND support

Parents and carers in Warwickshire are invited to attend a webinar taking place in February which will discuss Special Educational Needs and Disability support in the county.

Hosted by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, the webinar will be focus on a method of support called the Graduated Approach. The Graduated Approach is used by schools, SEND support professionals parents and carers to help a child overcome challenges they may be facing at school It is a cycle of support for a specific need using four stages: asses, plan, do and review. The webinar will explore what this means in practice and how it is used to support children and young people.

The webinar continues as part of a series that have taken place over the last year to help improve the advice and support provided to families of children and young people with SEND. The webinars have explored a range of topics including autism support in the county, the recent local area inspection and Education, Health and Care Plans. The aim of the webinars is to make it easier for parent carers to understand how services are delivered and to be able to ask questions on the subjects that really matter to them.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education at Warwickshire County Council said: “I hope that Warwickshire residents can join this discussion and use the webinar to ask any questions they may have about the Graduated Approach and SEND support in the county. These webinars feed into our ongoing work to improve the outcomes for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Warwickshire.”

Tricia Elliott from Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice said: "We will be co-hosting this webinar and hope as many parents as possible can come along to find out more about Assess, Plan, Do and Review and feedback to us how this approach is working in your children’s school."

The webinar is taking place on Teams, from 12 – 1pm on Wednesday 9 February.

Parents and carers can register to attend the webinar here: https://bit.ly/SENDwebinarFeb

For more information on SEND support in Warwickshire visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send or https://www.facebook.com/WarksLocalOffer