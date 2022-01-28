Make a difference to the lives of children and young people

Warwickshire County Council is looking to all members of the community to ask them what they can do to help make the county the best place for children and young people to grow up and learn.

The council is looking to businesses, organisations and individuals for ideas, no matter how small, which will nurture the next generation.

This will be key to the success of Child Friendly Warwickshire, an exciting programme bringing the county together in a collective mission to create opportunities and lasting and positive change for young people. It will ensure their voices are heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and equipped with the skills to lead the best lives they can.

Having the best start in life does not happen by accident and every person or experience in a child’s world will have an influence. The programme needs the support of everyone in the community so that every child and young person, no matter their background, has every chance to flourish in all aspects of their lives.

From small ideas like keeping our parks clean so children have a safe environment to play in or supporting a local young person’s football team, to bigger contributions like fostering a child or providing education and employment opportunities, everyone can play a part. Working together to put the future of Warwickshire at the heart of the activities will have an enormous impact.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education, said: “Warwickshire is a county full of opportunity. It is where growing up is full of fun, safe and healthy experiences, and the chance to make memories which set our children and young people on course to fulfil their dreams.

“The achievements of children and young people across the county should be celebrated – and together, we can encourage even more and shape our county in a way that leads to the best outcomes for the youth of Warwickshire.

“We are asking communities across the county to think about what they can do today to help our young people tomorrow. However big or small your contribution, by joining forces and thinking about, and understanding, what young people need to flourish, we can shape our county in a way that leads to better outcomes for the youngsters of Warwickshire and create a place which is truly child friendly.

“This is a future we can all believe in. This is Child Friendly Warwickshire.”

For all the latest updates from Child Friendly Warwickshire, visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/ and follow the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChildFriendlyWarwickshire

Watch the Child Friendly Warwickshire introductory video here:

Send ideas and updates about any good news across the county related to children and young people to childfriendly@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Local businesses, charities or other third sector organisations are being asked to sign up as a Child Friendly Warwickshire friend. Friends of the programme are committed to putting children and young people at the heart of what they do and setting inspiring examples that make a positive difference to their lives. Find out how to get involved at www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/our-friends