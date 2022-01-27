Working together to stay safe during COVID-19 guidance changes.

The Government has recently announced changes to the national guidance to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

However, it is important to remember that the virus is still circulating at high rates in Warwickshire communities and although restrictions are easing Warwickshire County Council continues to encourage residents to follow COVID-19 safe behaviour advice.

The changes to guidance include:

From 19 January – people are no longer required to work from home, speak to your employer about how this impacts you.

From 20 January – staff and pupils in schools are no longer required to wear a face covering though some schools may still request staff and pupils wear face coverings to help reduce the spread of the virus in those settings.

From 27 January – people are no longer required to wear face coverings but they are strongly encouraged to continue to do so in enclosed or busy public spaces such as shops or on public transport.

COVID-19 has not gone away and Warwickshire residents are reminded to keep testing regularly and of the importance of regular handwashing, face coverings, and social distancing which will reduce the spread. Vaccines are a key method to protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19 and importantly, to protect from serious illness. Two vaccines are not enough.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Whilst guidance has been revised and restrictions are easing it remains important to continue to practice COVID-19 safe behaviours. “We hope people will choose to continue to wear face coverings in crowded or public spaces, both indoors and outdoors. We strongly encourage that everyone is fully vaccinated. Two doses of the vaccine and a booster reduces the severity of symptoms, can reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others and will offer protection for everyone against new variants of the virus. “Let’s continue to work together to stay safe protect each other.”

For more information about the latest guidance, visit gov.uk/coronavirus.

For more information about the COVID vaccine, how to book and local walk-in clinics, visit nhs.uk

If you need additional help or support or would like to find out about wider support such as emotional and financial wellbeing visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusvulnerable or call 0800 408 1447.