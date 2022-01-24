Free, fun creative workshops for people with dementia and their carers February-March 2022

Following on from the successful singing workshops in Leamington we have some more free, fun, friendly workshops happening.

Following on from the successful singing workshops in Leamington we have some more free, fun, friendly workshops happening at St Marys Church in Atherstone and Rugby library from 3rd February for people living with dementia and their carers/loved ones thanks to funding from Warwickshire County Council.

Lead by experienced artists, the programme includes arts and crafts, story-sharing and reminiscence activities, with plenty of time for tea and chat. Participants do not need a diagnosis of dementia to take part.

Arts and Crafts in Atherstone with Jessica Hartshorn

Includes painting, creating beautiful mobiles, printing and colourful collages with patient support and guidance.

Dates and Times: Thursdays 11.00am to 12.30pm 3, 10, 17, 24 February, 3, 10 March

Place: St Mary's Church, Market St, Atherstone, CV9 1EX

Reminiscence with objects from the past in Rugby with Helen Fountain

These workshops will use museum objects from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s to spark memories on a variety of themes including Food to the Table, School Days and Fun, Games & Entertainment.

Dates and times: Thursdays 2.00pm to 3.15pm 3,10,17 February 3,10,17 March

Place: Rugby Library, Little Elborow St, CV21 4BZ

Each course last six weeks and includes activities to carry on at home. All are free of charge and no previous arts experience is needed. All comply with guidelines on COVID safety.

Participation in the arts can help with improving mental well-being, reducing isolation and loneliness, improving brain cognition and physical co-ordination and also making new friends! Come and join us!

For further information and bookings contact Jenny Davis jenny@artsuplift.co.uk or visit www.artsuplift.co.uk/arts-for-dementia-warwickshire